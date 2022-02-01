Carlisle to acquire MBTechnology; terms undisclosed
Feb. 01, 2022 4:20 PM ETCarlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) is set to acquire Fresno, California-based MBTechnology.
- The acquisition is in line with Carlisle's Vision 2025 strategy to build scale in highest returning businesses through synergistic acquisitions to drive in excess of $15 of EPS.
- MBT, which manufactures SBS (styrene-butadiene-styrene) modified bitumen roofing and underlayment systems, will become part of the Carlisle Construction Materials operating segment.
- CSL CEO Chris Koch stated: "The acquisition of MBTechnology, Inc., together with our recent acquisition of Henry Company, is consistent with our stated strategy to invest in our building products platform, expand our presence throughout the building envelope and continue to provide our customers with energy-efficient solutions."