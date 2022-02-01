Amdocs signs multi-year deal with XL Axiata

Feb. 01, 2022 4:26 PM ETAmdocs Limited (DOX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Indonesian communications service provider, XL Axiata.
  • As part of the agreement, Amdocs will offer an end-to-end media solution, enabling XL Axiata to deliver new content and OTT offerings to its customers. With the SaaS-based Amdocs MarketONE platform and content services powered by Amdocs Vubiquity, XL Axiata will be able to offer its XL Home customers seamless access to international, local and regional content services.
  • Additionally, the software firm will provide full integration, testing, operational support and delivery services to XL Axiata.
  • In other news, DOX reported its Q1 results earlier today, beating earnings estimates
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.