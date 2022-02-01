Amdocs signs multi-year deal with XL Axiata
Feb. 01, 2022 4:26 PM ETAmdocs Limited (DOX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Indonesian communications service provider, XL Axiata.
- As part of the agreement, Amdocs will offer an end-to-end media solution, enabling XL Axiata to deliver new content and OTT offerings to its customers. With the SaaS-based Amdocs MarketONE platform and content services powered by Amdocs Vubiquity, XL Axiata will be able to offer its XL Home customers seamless access to international, local and regional content services.
- Additionally, the software firm will provide full integration, testing, operational support and delivery services to XL Axiata.
- In other news, DOX reported its Q1 results earlier today, beating earnings estimates