General Motors trades lower despite confident outlook for 2022

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) turned lower after reporting mixed results for a quarter that included ongoing disruption from the supply chain. The outlook for 2022 came in stronger than anticipated.

The automaker churned up net income of $1.7B in Q4 off revenue of $33.6B. GM reported EBIT-adjusted of $2.8B vs. $2.4B consensus and EBIT-adjusted margin of 8.5%. GM North America EBIT-adjusted came in at $2.2B and GM International EBIT-adjusted was $1.2B. The Cruise division EBIT-adjusted was -$300M.

GM also disclosed automotive operating cash flow of $9.4B for the quarter and adjusted automotive free cash flow of $6.4B.

Looking ahead, GM anticipates full-year 2022 net income to be in a range of $9.4B to $10.8B and EBIT-adjusted to be in a range of $13.0B to $15.0B. That guidance assumes continued steady demand for new vehicles and no significant new economic or supply chain challenges.

CEO outlook: "With an improving outlook for semiconductors in the U.S. and China, we expect our 2022 results will remain strong. In fact, we expect our EBIT-adjusted earnings to remain at or near record levels in the range of $13 billion — $15 billion, all while investing more year over year in our growth businesses like Cruise, BrightDrop and our rapidly accelerating portfolio of electric vehicles."

Shares of General Motors (GM) are down 2.44% in after-hours trading following the earnings report.