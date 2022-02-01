General Motors trades lower despite confident outlook for 2022

Feb. 01, 2022 4:30 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments

General Motors Posts $2.8 Billion Profit In Second Quarter

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) turned lower after reporting mixed results for a quarter that included ongoing disruption from the supply chain. The outlook for 2022 came in stronger than anticipated.

The automaker churned up net income of $1.7B in Q4 off revenue of $33.6B. GM reported EBIT-adjusted of $2.8B vs. $2.4B consensus and EBIT-adjusted margin of 8.5%. GM North America EBIT-adjusted came in at $2.2B and GM International EBIT-adjusted was $1.2B. The Cruise division EBIT-adjusted was -$300M.

GM also disclosed automotive operating cash flow of $9.4B for the quarter and adjusted automotive free cash flow of $6.4B.

Looking ahead, GM anticipates full-year 2022 net income to be in a range of $9.4B to $10.8B and EBIT-adjusted to be in a range of $13.0B to $15.0B. That guidance assumes continued steady demand for new vehicles and no significant new economic or supply chain challenges.

CEO outlook: "With an improving outlook for semiconductors in the U.S. and China, we expect our 2022 results will remain strong. In fact, we expect our EBIT-adjusted earnings to remain at or near record levels in the range of $13 billion — $15 billion, all while investing more year over year in our growth businesses like Cruise, BrightDrop and our rapidly accelerating portfolio of electric vehicles."

Shares of General Motors (GM) are down 2.44% in after-hours trading following the earnings report.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.