World's largest ETF sees most significant monthly outflows in its nearly 30-year history
Feb. 01, 2022 4:42 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The world’s largest exchange traded fund, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), with its $413.47B assets under management, has experienced its most significant one month of capital outflows in Jan.
- Per Bloomberg data, the fund witnessed roughly $30B exit the door, signifying the greatest monthly outflow in its nearly 30-year life span. Moreover, SPY also experienced $6.96B in outflows on Monday alone.
- SPY finished the month of Jan. down 5.5% and closed Tuesday +0.6%. Below is a year-to-date chart:
- While SPY felt a mass exodus, that doesn’t paint the proper picture to the rest of the exchange traded fund marketplace. Bloomberg also reported that on the month the ETF landscape attracted inflows that totaled roughly $23B.
- While they fled SPY, investors rushed into energy, financials and value related funds.
- Jan. was a volatile month to start the year and SPY was not the only exchange traded fund that lost significant ground. Other benchmark index funds also closed the month in the red.