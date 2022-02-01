API reports inventories in-line with DOE expectations for tomorrow
Feb. 01, 2022 4:35 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- API reported crude inventories fell 1.7mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 1.5mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing fell 1.0mb on the week according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories built 5.8mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 1.6mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories fell 2.5mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.5mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a build of 1.6mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 1.6mb build.
- The API figures are in line with DOE expectations for tomorrow (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).