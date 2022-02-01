Terex leads series B investment round in Viatec
Feb. 01, 2022 4:37 PM ETDUK, TEXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) announced its series B investment in Viatec, a South Carolina-based manufacturer of plug-and-play electronic power take-off (NYSEARCA:PTO) systems that support electrification of utility fleets.
- TEX is the lead investor in the investment round along with other participants, including Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK).
- In conjunction with this investment, a TEX representative will fill 1 of 5 seats on Viatec's board.
- TEX unit Terex Utilities actively worked with Viatec since 2019, focusing on plug-in PTO solutions for the electric utility industry.
- "Our investment in Viatec will enable the company to scale production and make its offering more widely available to electric utility and other customers," said Terex CEO John Garrison, Jr.