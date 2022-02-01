IDEX Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 misses by $0.05, revenue of $714.8M beats by $8.93M

Feb. 01, 2022 4:40 PM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • IDEX press release (NYSE:IEX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $714.8M (+16.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.93M.
  • Organic sales growth of 13%.
  • 2022 Guidance: Organic sales growth is projected to be 5 to 8 percent for 2022, with a 6 to 7 percent organic sales increase in the first quarter of 2022 versus the prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS expected to be in the range of $6.70 to $7.00; and Non-GAAP EPS of $7.33 to $7.63 vs. consensus of $7.07.
  • Q1 2022 guidance: GAAP EPS of $1.57 to $1.60; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 to $1.76 vs. consensus of $1.70.
