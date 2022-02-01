International Game Technology, Manitoba ink contract for INTELLIGEN central system
Feb. 01, 2022 4:40 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology's (NYSE:IGT) unit IGT Canada Solutions signed a five-year central systems contract extension with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation ("MBLL") to deliver an enhanced version of IGT's INTELLIGEN video lottery central system.
- The company said INTELLIGEN connects nearly 6.6K video lottery terminals (VLTs) throughout Manitoba.
- "With IGT's enhanced INTELLIGEN system, MBLL can easily access insight into the status and performance of its VLT network," said Nick Khin, IGT senior vice president and COO, Gaming.
- Under the terms of the extension, IGT will upgrade MBLL's video lottery central system to the latest version of INTELLIGEN, which includes improved network diagnostics. MBLL will also receive several iLINK Ultras, IGT's latest retailer site controller that has a separate point-of-sale device and logic box for increased flexibility, and an updated user interface with improved features for the retailer.
- IGT -0.03% after hours to $27.63