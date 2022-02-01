Chubb (NYSE:CB) stock rises 1.3% in after-hours trading after Q4 earnings beat the average analyst estimate.

"With double-digit commercial premium growth and continued underwriting margin expansion, Chubb finished the year with record quarterly earnings and underwriting results, which contributed to one of the best years in our company's history," said Chairman and CEO Evan G. Greenberg.

The Federal Reserve's plans to lift interest rates and shrink its balance sheet should benefit Chubb's (CB) investment portfolio, which has a four-year duration, Greenberg said. Every 100 basis points of portfolio yield produces ~$1.2B of additional investment income for the company, he added.

Q4 core operating return on equity of 11.6% increased from 10.7% .

Q4 P&C underwriting income of $1.27B, a record for the quarter, increased from $618M in Q3 and up 31% Y/Y; P&C combined ratio of 85.5% vs. 93.4% in Q3 and 87.6% in Q4 2020.

Q4 total pretax P&C catastrophe losses were $275M for Q4 2021 and $245M after-tax compared with $296M pretax and $258M after-tax in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted net investment income of $904M slipped from $940M in Q3 2021.

Q4 core operating income of $3.81 per share topped the consensus estimate of $3.28 and increased from $2.64 in Q3 and $3.18 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 book value per share of $139.99 vs. $137.67 at Sept. 30, 2021.

Conference call on Feb. 2 at 8:30 AM ET.