Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) has slid 5.4% after hours following a fourth-quarter earnings report where revenue fell short of expectations despite double-digit growth.

Revenues rose nearly 24% to $806.1 million - short of consensus - and adjusted operating income rose 18% to $290 million, with an operating margin of 36%.

Paying subs overall increased 15% to 16.2 million, and revenue per payer rose 8%, to $16.16.

Tinder direct revenue rose 23% year-over-year, driven by Payers growth of 18% (to 10.6 million) and revenue per Tinder payer was up 4%. Other brands as a group saw 26% growth in direct revenue, driven by 9% Payers growth (to 5.7 million) and RPP growth of 16%.

On the key issue of how app store fees affect the company, CEO Shar Dubey says "We’re thankful that so many jurisdictions around the world have taken up the mantle of creating fairness in the app store ecosystem and checking the power these gatekeepers hold," noting in-progress measures around the world designed to eliminate mandatory use of in-app payment.

The company noted its full-year operating cash flow was $912 million, with free cash flow at $833 million.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.