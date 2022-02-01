United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) gained 14.08% and carved out a new all-time high of $233.75. Trading volume was over 19M shares.

The shipping giant smashed consensus marks with it Q3 earnings report, raised its dividend payout rate and posted strong annual guidance

Looking ahead, UPS (UPS) sees FY22 revenue of $102B vs. $100B consensus. UPS (UPS) is planning capital expenditures to be 5.4% of revenue or approximately $5.5B, dividend payments to be around $5.2B and share repurchases to be at least $1.0B. The company also says that it plans to deliver its 2023 consolidated revenue and operating margin targets one year early.

Dig into the full UPS earnings presentation.