Full House Resorts prices senior notes offering
Feb. 01, 2022 4:53 PM ETFull House Resorts, Inc. (FLL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) has priced the offering of an additional $100M of its senior secured notes due 2028 at 102.000% of the principal amount.
- The additional notes are being issued in a private debt offering, pursuant to the Indenture as per which Full House offered $310M of identical senior secured notes in February 2021.
- Offering is expected to close on February 7, 2022.
- Net proceeds from additional offering to be used for developing, equipping and opening The Temporary by American Place, planned temporary casino in Waukegan, Illinois and for general corporate purposes.