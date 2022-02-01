MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) said its WBI Energy subsidiary's North Bakken Expansion project has been placed into service after completing construction and testing on the natural gas pipeline.

The expansion has capacity to transport 250M cf/day of natural gas from the Bakken production area in North Dakota, with the potential to increase up to 625M cf/day.

The project includes a 15,426-ft. horizontal directional drill of a 24-inch pipeline crossing Lake Sakakawea on the Missouri River in North Dakota; MDU said the nearly three-mile crossing is one of the longest of its kind.

With the project's completion, WBI Energy's total pipeline system capacity now exceeds 2.4B cf/day of natural gas.

MDU Resources has managed to grow consistently in recent years, and the shares look attractively priced, Daniel Jones writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.