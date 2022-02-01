Encompass Health Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.08, revenue of $1.32B beats by $10M
Feb. 01, 2022 4:58 PM ETEncompass Health Corporation (EHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Encompass Health press release (NYSE:EHC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.32B (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- “We delivered solid financial results in 2021, including double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in spite of the challenges related to the pandemic," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health Mark Tarr. "Our hospital and home care teams have continued to provide high quality, compassionate care to patients in need of our services. We remain confident in the long-term prospects for both of our businesses."