Why did Luckin Coffee stock drop today?

Feb. 01, 2022

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) fell 2.77% as investors continue to weigh the company's chance to resurrect itself. Volume on Luckin was 2.1M shares today.

There have been some back and forth reports on if the company is looking to list shares again in the U.S.

Luckin Coffee's (OTCPK:LKNCY) most recent update: "Luckin Coffee is moving forward from a position of financial strength and remains focused on the continued execution of our growth strategy. The board and management team are confident in our future and our ability to deliver sustainable growth and profitability while providing outstanding products and services to our customers.

