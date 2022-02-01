Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to shutter downtown Salt Lake City store
Feb. 01, 2022 5:01 PM ETNGVCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) said it plans to close its downtown Salt Lake City, Utah store by Mar. 31.
- The decision was made after careful consideration of the store's operating performance and reflects NGVC's commitment to enhancing operating efficiencies across its store base.
- NGVC will continue to provide organic and natural grocery offerings through its Sugar House store in Salt Lake City, which will remain open.
- NGVC currently has no plans to close any additional stores.
- The downtown Salt Lake City store currently employs 20 employees and NGVC expects to transfer some of them to other stores in Utah.
- All other staff will be offered a severance arrangement, with health benefits covered through the end of Jun.