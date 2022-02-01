Regeneron-Sanofi report positive Dupixent data in 5 diseases; results at AAAAI meeting

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announced positive Dupixent (dupilumab) data across five diseases with underlying type 2 inflammation.

The data will be presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting from February 25 to 28.

The five diseases include eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) and atopic dermatitis.

The companies said positive results from two phase 3 trials in a sixth indication, prurigo nodularis, were recently reported and will be presented at a separate medical meeting later this year.

The companies said new data showing significant disease improvements in EoE and CSU.

Asthma: New analyses evaluate Dupixent in patients aged six years and older with moderate-to-severe asthma.

CRSwNP: new analyses assess Dupixent in reducing the burden of disease for patients with CRSwNP. These include data on the reduction of systemic corticosteroid use and symptoms, such as loss of sense of smell and nasal congestion, as well as the increase in days with no symptoms.

EoE: In addition to the late-breaking abstract, a new analysis assesses the impact of Dupixent treatment on biomarkers of type 2 inflammation in patients with EoE.

Atopic Dermatitis: The companies will also report new data from a trial that evaluated improvements in skin barrier function for adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis treated with Dupixent.