PerkinElmer flat in after-hours trading despite Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 01, 2022 5:30 PM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A nice beat on the both the top and bottom lines in Q4 2021 isn't having an impact on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares in post-market trading. They are unchanged.
- In the quarter, the company's discovery and analytical solutions segment saw revenues rise 30% to $655M year-over-year.
- However, revenue in its diagnostics segment fell 17% to $709M in the prior-year period.
- Diluted EPS in the quarter was $1.41, compared to $3.38 in Q4 2020. Increases in SG&A and R&D expenses year over year weighed on net income.
- The company ended the year with ~$618M in cash.
