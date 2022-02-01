PerkinElmer flat in after-hours trading despite Q4 earnings beat

Feb. 01, 2022 5:30 PM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • A nice beat on the both the top and bottom lines in Q4 2021 isn't having an impact on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares in post-market trading. They are unchanged.
  • In the quarter, the company's discovery and analytical solutions segment saw revenues rise 30% to $655M year-over-year.
  • However, revenue in its diagnostics segment fell 17% to $709M in the prior-year period.
  • Diluted EPS in the quarter was $1.41, compared to $3.38 in Q4 2020. Increases in SG&A and R&D expenses year over year weighed on net income.
  • The company ended the year with ~$618M in cash.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor M. Wayne Toepke considers PerkinElmer a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.