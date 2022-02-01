Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) has announced leadership changes, with Board member Shauna McIntyre to take helm as interim CEO and President.

McIntyre has over 25 years of experience working with automotive OEMs. Most recently, she served as President of Ouster Automotive.

In her new role, McIntyre succeeds James Taylor, who has resigned from his role as CEO and a member of the Board.

Additionally, Brian Krzanich, ELMS Board Member and CEO of CDK Global, has been elected as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, replacing Jason Luo, who has also resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board.

The departures follow an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors, which found that in November and December 2020 certain company executives purchased equity in the firm at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation.

Mr. Taylor purchased equity in these transactions, while Mr. Luo participated in these and other transactions and directly or indirectly purchased and sold equity in such transactions.

On the basis of the investigation, the Board concluded that the company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and, therefore, should no longer be relied upon. The financial statements in question cover the period as of December 31, 2020, the period from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, the six months ended June 30, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

On a preliminary, unaudited basis, ELMS expects to report ~$132M-$142M in cash and cash equivalents, which includes $25 to 30 million in restricted cash, as of December 31, 2021.