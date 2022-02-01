Unum stock edges higher after strong Q4 premium growth

Feb. 01, 2022 5:14 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Investor checking performance of financial portfolio online whilst reviewing investment statement

Rafe Swan/Cultura via Getty Images

  • Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares rise 1.4% in after-hours trading after the company "continued to gain momentum in the fourth quarter, with solid premium growth and favorable returns on our investment portfolio," President and CEO Richard P. McKenney.
  • Q4 premium income of $2.4B gained from $2.32B in Q4 of last year, according to the company's Q4 earnings report.
  • Benefits and change in reserves for future benefits in Q4 were $1.94B, down from $3.35M in Q4 a year ago.
  • Q4 net investment loss of $8.7M vs. a gain of $1.3M in Q4 of last year.
  • Q4 after-tax adjusted operating income of $0.89 per share topped the $0.85 consensus and declined from $1.15 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 book value per share of $56.37 vs. $53.37 in the year-ago period.
  • Conference call will start on Feb. 2 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
