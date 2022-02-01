Fortune Brands acquires Solar Innovations for $63M
Feb. 01, 2022 5:19 PM ETFortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) has acquired exterior door systems and outdoor enclosures manufacturer, Solar Innovations, for a price, net of tax benefits, of up to $63M.
- Based in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, Solar Innovations specializes in residential doors and windows, glass structures, and skylight systems. It employs approximately 135 associates, who are expected to remain in place as part of the acquisition.
- The business will become part of Fortune Brands' Outdoors & Security business segment. Its complementary product offerings will support the segment’s outdoor living strategy and help Fortune Brands to further capitalize on the attractive outdoor living space and outdoor living trends.