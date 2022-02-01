ICF wins $30M+ energy efficiency contract from Con Edison, New York
Feb. 01, 2022 5:28 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been selected by Con Edison of New York for a $30M+ recompete contract to manage and significantly expand implementation of its residential energy efficiency portfolio.
- ICF will continue to implement Con Edison's residential energy efficiency portfolio and other programs, providing a full suite of services including program delivery, engineering, marketing, information technology, customer care and incentive processing. This includes implementing the utility's New York State Clean Heat decarbonization program as well as a new weatherization component.
- It will also expand its support coverage area to encompass customers in additional Con Edison subsidiaries and counties in New York State and New Jersey.