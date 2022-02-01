Bowman reaffirms 2021 guidance; files for follow-on common stock offering
Feb. 01, 2022 5:36 PM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bowman Consulting (NASDAQ:BWMN) reaffirmed its guidance for full year 2021 and announced filing of a registration statement for a follow-on public offering.
- The filing with the U.S. SEC relates to a proposed follow-on offering of ~1.78M common shares along with 406.1K shares being sold by certain existing stockholders of the company.
- Bowman granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of shares sold in the offering.
- Bowman intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, investment in organic growth, and the funding of potential acquisitions.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
- Bowman reaffirmed full year 2021 guidance reported during its Q3 results.
- The company had increased the full year 2021 outlook for Net Service Billing to be in the range of $130M to $133M and adjusted EBITDA of ~$16.5M. The company had also introduced its 2022 outlook for Net Service Billing to be in the range of $150M to $170M, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $20M to $24M.
- Bowman expects to report 2021 financial results in mid-March 2022.