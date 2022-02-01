Bowman reaffirms 2021 guidance; files for follow-on common stock offering

Feb. 01, 2022 5:36 PM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Bowman Consulting (NASDAQ:BWMN) reaffirmed its guidance for full year 2021 and announced filing of a registration statement for a follow-on public offering.
  • The filing with the U.S. SEC relates to a proposed follow-on offering of ~1.78M common shares along with 406.1K shares being sold by certain existing stockholders of the company.
  • Bowman granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of shares sold in the offering.
  • Bowman intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, investment in organic growth, and the funding of potential acquisitions.
  • The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
  • Bowman reaffirmed full year 2021 guidance reported during its Q3 results.
  • The company had increased the full year 2021 outlook for Net Service Billing to be in the range of $130M to $133M and adjusted EBITDA of ~$16.5M. The company had also introduced its 2022 outlook for Net Service Billing to be in the range of $150M to $170M, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $20M to $24M.
  • Bowman expects to report 2021 financial results in mid-March 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.