H&R Block Q2 results highlight robust revenue growth; reiterates full-year guidance
Feb. 01, 2022 5:38 PM ETH&R Block, Inc. (HRB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Q2 2022 earnings reflected ongoing momentum across the business from strong revenue growth.
- Shares of HRB slide 2.6% in after-hours trading.
- Q2 revenue of $158.82M slightly beat the $158.3M consensus and compared with $141.97M in the year-ago period.
- Operating expenses of $436.12M in the second quarter increased from $421.51M in Q2 a year ago, driven by strength in the Emerald Card and growth from Wave.
- Q2 loss per share from continuing operations of $1.09 vs. a loss of $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.
- "Our performance in the first half of 2022 has been solid, and we are reiterating our outlook," said CFO Tony Bowen.
- Previously, (Dec. 17, 2021) H&R Block appointed two new vice presidents.