H&R Block Q2 results highlight robust revenue growth; reiterates full-year guidance

Feb. 01, 2022 5:38 PM ETH&R Block, Inc. (HRB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Street View of entrance H&R Block - tax preparation company in Vancouver

Margarita-Young/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Q2 2022 earnings reflected ongoing momentum across the business from strong revenue growth.
  • Shares of HRB slide 2.6% in after-hours trading.
  • Q2 revenue of $158.82M slightly beat the $158.3M consensus and compared with $141.97M in the year-ago period.
  • Operating expenses of $436.12M in the second quarter increased from $421.51M in Q2 a year ago, driven by strength in the Emerald Card and growth from Wave.
  • Q2 loss per share from continuing operations of $1.09 vs. a loss of $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.
  • "Our performance in the first half of 2022 has been solid, and we are reiterating our outlook," said CFO Tony Bowen.
  • Previously, (Dec. 17, 2021) H&R Block appointed two new vice presidents.
