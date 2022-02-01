Seanergy Maritime receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) -1.8% post-market after saying it received notification from Nasdaq that it was out of compliance with its listing standards, since the stock's closing bid price had dropped below the minimum $1.00/share for 30 consecutive trading days through January 25.

The company can cure the deficiency if the closing bid price is $1.00 or higher for at least 10 consecutive business days during the 180-day grace period, which ends July 25.

Citing "strong signs of recovery in the freight market," Chairman and CEO Stamatis Tsantanis said he hopes the non-compliance will be cured without the need to effect a reverse stock split.

Seanergy said recently that it expects its Q4 time charter equivalent rate will exceed $36K, beating company guidance.

