Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earnings jump 16% in after-hours trading after the apartment REIT expects cash flows to accelerate in 2022 as it expects to write new leases at "significantly higher current market rent levels."

The company expects Q1 2022 normalized FFO per share of $0.76-$0.80 vs. consensus estimate of $0.78. Full-year guidance is for normalized FFO per share of $3.40-$3.50, better than the average analyst estimate of $3.35.

Its 2022 guidance assumes same-store physical occupancy of 96.5% and same-store net operating income growth of 11%-13%.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.82 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.80 and increased from $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 rental income of $645M increased from $613M a year ago.

Q4 total expenses of $471M rose from $436M a year earlier.

Q4 residential same-store NOI rose 5.6% Y/Y and 6.1% Q/Q; physical occupancy was 96.6% vs. 94.2%

Same-store residential blended lease rate rose 12.7% Y/Y in January, accelerating from a 10.7% increase in Q4 and 7.6% in Q3.

Conference call on Feb. 2 at 11:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Equity Residential (EQR) FFO of $0.82 beats by $0.02, revenue of $645.13M beats by $12.02M.