Cowen analyst says cannabis banking legislation unlikely to make it through Senate

A Cowen analyst says it is highly unlikely that the SAFE Banking Act, which is attached to another piece of legislation in the House, is going to make it through the Senate.

SAFE would allow U.S. financial institutions to do business with legal cannabis enterprises. The legislation is seen as a potentially crucial element in the growth of multi-state operators ("MSO") and supporting federal marijuana legalization.

Late last week, Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) attached the banking legislation as an amendment to the America Competes Act.

But Cowen's Jaret Sieberg wrote that Perlmutter's amendment is likely dead in the Senate as even Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is likely to oppose the SAFE Act amid his desire for more comprehensive marijuana legislation.

However, Perlmutter's "push still matters" Sieberg said. "It adds pressure to act on SAFE. It is why we still see a path forward for a broader SAFE ACT in second half 2022."

MSOs: Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF), MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).

Read why Seeking Alpha contributor BeanKounter Capital views Trulieve as a strong buy.