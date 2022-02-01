Hot Stocks: IPO rally; UBS hits high on earnings; AMC rises; KMPR, MDC drop on results

A sprint into the close allowed the major averages to turn a lackluster session into another higher finish on Tuesday, as stocks continued their rebound after the devastating selling spree that has marked most of the last few weeks. The S&P 500 added more than 100 points to secure its third consecutive day of gains.

With investors making cautious bets on a rebound, some of the speculative names that led the decline found a bid on Tuesday. This included a cluster of recent IPOs, with Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), Toast (NYSE:TOST), Samsara (NYSE:IOT), Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) all received notable buying interest.

AMC (NYSE:AMC) also returned to the headlines. Shares rallied on better-than-expected preliminary results, although a late-day slide moderated its spectacular early gains.

UBS (NYSE:UBS) was another notable gainer on the session, jumping to a 52-week high on strong quarterly results.

Turning to the downside, a wider-than-expected loss spurred a massive decline in shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR). M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) also lost ground on earnings news.

Sector In Focus

The last few days have seen investors wade back into stocks beaten down by the selling frenzy that marked most of January. With a general sense that the decline in more speculative names might have become overdone, several high-profile IPOs from 2021 got a lift on Tuesday.

Among the best performers in the group, Dutch Bros (BROS) rallied 12% on the session, adding to a recovery it has seen over the past week and a half. The once-hot IPO remains well off its all-time peak of $81.40, but shares have climbed about 41% since their closing price on Jan. 21.

Toast (TOST) saw a similar performance, advancing 12% during the session. The rebound was even more pronounced for Samsara (IOT), which climbed 17% on Tuesday and is now up 32% over the past three sessions.

Meanwhile, Braze (BRZE) rose nearly 8% and Warby Parker (WRBY) posted an advance of 2.5%.

Standout Gainer

While it gave up a good portion of its gains during the final hours of trading, meme-stock favorite AMC (AMC) finished higher by nearly 5% after reporting strong preliminary Q4 financial figures.

The movie theater chain said it would post a top-line figure of about $1.17B in Q4. This would top the $1.12B that analysts are currently predicting. The company also projected a Q4 net loss of $114.8M-$194.8M and an adjusted EBITDA figure of $146.8M-$151.8M.

Inspired by the preliminary results, AMC rallied to an intraday peak of $18.15 just before noon -- an advance 13% compared to the previous day's close. The stock moderated significantly during the afternoon, but still finished at $16.86, a gain of 80 cents on the session.

Last week, the stock reached its lowest level since May, a time when meme mania was just hitting AMC, with retail traders eventually sending the stock to a 52-week high of $72.62.

Standout Loser

Kemper (KMPR) plunged more than 12% after reporting a wider-than-expected loss for its Q4.

The insurance provider reported a loss for the quarter of nearly $106M, reversing a profit of almost $98M posted in the same period last year. The non-GAAP EPS loss reached $1.59 -- substantially wider than the EPS loss of $0.28 that analysts had projected.

Calling it a "challenging quarter," the company blamed "pandemic-driven environmental changes" for the loss, saying these COVID-related dynamics impacted its businesses.

KMPR posted a decline of $7.28 on the session, finishing the day at $52.70. The stock also established a new intraday 52-week low of $50.50, although it ended Tuesday above a closing low of $52.50 set in December.

Notable New High

UBS (UBS) rode a better-than-expected earnings report to a new high, rising 9% on the session.

The Swiss investment bank revealed net income that rose 18% from last year to reach $1.35B, topping the amount predicted by analysts. The company also raised its financial targets, saying it now expects return on CET1 capital of 15%-18%. Previously, the firm had set a target of 12%-15%.

UBS also updated its stock repurchase plan. After buying $2.6B of stock in 2021, the company plans to buy up to $5B more during the current year.

UBS finished Tuesday's trading at $20.40, a gain of $1.73 on the session. The stock also finished at its peak for the day -- setting a fresh 52-week high of $20.40.

Shares had set their previous high in the middle of the month but had come off that level during the previous couple of weeks. Tuesday's rally allowed the stock to more than reverse that slide to extend a long-term uptrend. The stock has gained about 23% in the past six months.

Notable New Low

A disappointing quarterly report sent shares of M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) reeling. The stock plunged nearly 9% to reach a 52-week low.

The homebuilder missed expectations with its Q4 earnings. Revenue climbed more than 21% to $1.43B, but this figure also failed to meet analysts' consensus. Looking ahead, the company predicted 2022 home deliveries between 10,500 and 11,000.

MDC dropped $4.45 to close at $46.24. Earlier in the day, the stock set an intraday 52-week low of $45.35.

After choppy trading to end 2021, shares of MDC have fallen sharply in early 2022. Monday's slide took the stock just below lows set during October. Shares have fallen 15% over the past month.

