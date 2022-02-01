L3Harris Technologies bags $117.3M contract modification from US Air Force
Feb. 01, 2022 5:48 PM ETLHXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was awarded a $117.3M contract modification by the U.S. Air Force for Period Three system sustainment services on Jan. 28.
- Work will be carried out in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Dahlgren, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2023.
- FY22 operations and maintenance funds of $14.5M are being obligated at the time of award.
- The total face value of the contract is $493.1M.
- The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the contracting activity.