Boeing (NYSE:BA) jumped 4% Tuesday to score the day's biggest gain on the Dow Jones average, after Ethiopian Airlines carried out its first official flight of a 737 MAX since the March 2019 deadly crash that triggered a global grounding of the jet.

Top Ethiopian Airlines executives, government officials and journalists were on board the demonstration flight, which lasted about four hours.

A lawyer for victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash told Reuters that the airline had failed the families.

Ethiopia is among the last countries to return the 737 MAX to service; it is already flying in the U.S., Europe, China, Australia, Japan and Indonesia.

Boeing shares also jumped on Monday after Qatar Airways agreed to purchase as many as 50 of the company's new 777X freighter jets.