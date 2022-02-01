Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) plans to start full construction on its $12B Driftwood LNG export terminal in Louisiana in April, and has enough cash and credit on hand to complete the first phase of the project on its own, Chairman Charif Souki said, according to S&P Global Platts.

"Construction will start in April of this year, as we promised," and Tellurian is "very comfortable starting the construction program without being completely sure that the financing will be put in place," Souki reportedly said on a podcast.

The company believes its 10-year agreements with Gunvor, Vitol and Shell, which amount to 9M metric tons/year of total offtake commitments to Driftwood LNG, are enough to move forward on the two-plant first phase of the project.

"We now have a number of banks that are willing to consider a project like this," Souki said, according to S&P Global Platts, and the financing "might be done by April, but it could take a little bit longer."

Each Driftwood LNG plant is expected to have up to four liquefaction trains, for a total design capacity of as much as 27.6M mt/year.

