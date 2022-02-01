Soybean futures settled above $15 per bushel for the first time since June, with grain traders reacting to drought conditions in Brazil that led to lower production estimates.

The CBOT March soybean futures contract (S_1:COM) closed +2.6% to $15.28 1/2 a bushel, the highest finish for a most-active contract since June 10.

"Soybean bulls are enjoying a perfect storm," Teucrium Trading's Sal Gilbertie told MarketWatch. "The near-term increase in global demand for soybeans is facing a simultaneous decrease in expected supply due to weather disruptions in South America."

The most recent round of private estimates for South American production show "another downward revision of soybean production due to bad weather in southern Brazil," possibly below 120M metric tons compared with last year's 138M mt, Gilbertie said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture disclosed a new round of flash sales Tuesday, helping boost the sentiment that South America's difficulties may turn more buying interest towards the U.S. instead of Brazil or Argentina.

Also, corn for March delivery (C_1:COM) settled +1.4% to $6.34 3/4 per bushel, and March wheat (W_1:COM) ended +1% to $7.69 a bushel.

ETFs: SOYB, CORN, WEAT

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland have been trading at all-time highs after Q4 earnings and revenues easily beat Wall Street estimates.