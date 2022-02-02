Pinterest's revenue chief joins departing executives

Feb. 01, 2022

  • Pinterest's (NYSE:PINS) executive exodus continues, as The Information reports that Chief Revenue Officer Jon Kaplan is out this week.
  • Kaplan had been with Pinterest since early 2016; he had previously served as a senior sales and operations executive at Google.
  • He'll be replaced by Bill Watkins, the company's chief of small-business sales.
  • Pinterest stock took a hit just a week ago as the publication rounded up a long list of key executive exits in the past several weeks - notably including the head of corporate development. The wide number of departures follows months after co-founder Evan Sharp left to join Apple ex Jony Ive at his design company.
  • Shares in Pinterest are currently up 2.1% - and it and several Internet stocks are higher this evening in the wake of Google's blockbuster earnings.
