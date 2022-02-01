Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY -3.3%) reported half-year sales volumes to December 31 fell 5% Y/Y to 1.55M oz., as production was held down by power supply interruptions, industrial action, safety stoppages and COVID-related labor shortages and absenteeism.

Implats said refined production also dropped 5%, to 1.62M oz., due to reduced processing capacity, while revenue per oz. rose 1.7%.

The company also expects basic earnings for the period will plunge to 12.5B-15.3B South African rand from 25.1B rand in the year-earlier period, when it was helped by the reversal of impairment losses and a 10.6B rand prepayment of royalties.

Implats warned production for the rest of the financial year will be hurt by extended maintenance at the Rustenburg furnaces; an inspection determined that a full rebuild is necessary, extending the required maintenance period to four months.

Implats has been trying to buy RBPlat, "exactly the type of asset companies should be avoiding near the end of a bullish market for a commodity," Gold Panda writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.