Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +0.6%) trades modestly higher after Q4 adjusted earnings missed estimates while revenues surged far above expectations to $11.4B from $7B in 2020.

The company said Q4 net income totaled $1.03B compared with $337M in the year-ago quarter, driven by a strong quarter from the petrochemical services business, higher natural gas processing margins, an increase in natural gas liquids production, record natural gas pipeline volumes, and the continuing recovery in crude oil pipeline volumes.

Q4 distributable cash flow came in roughly flat at $1.66B, which provided 1.6x coverage, compared with $1.63B in the prior-year period, and total gross operating margin was $2.1B for both Q4s of 2021 and 2020.

Q4 fee-based processing volumes for the NGL Pipelines & Services segment fell to 4B cf/day from 4.2B cf/day in the year-ago quarter, while indicative NGL prices jumped 98% Y/Y to $0.89/gallon; total crude oil pipeline transportation volumes rose to 2.3M bbl/day from 2M bbl/day a year ago.

For FY 2021, Enterprise said it set five operational records: ethane marine terminal exports, natural gas transportation volumes, propylene production, refined product volumes, and petrochemical transportation volumes.

"Entering 2022, we expect a continuation in the global economic recovery, and growth in crude oil, natural gas and (natural gas liquids) production in the United States driven primarily by the Permian Basin and Haynesville shale," co-CEO Jim Teague said.

