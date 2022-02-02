Video transmission technology provider Maris-Tech raises $15.5M in IPO
- Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK), a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology has priced its IPO of ~3.7M common units and pre-funded units.
- Each common unit is being offered at $4.20 and consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, with an initial exercise price of $5.25 per share.
- Expected gross proceeds are ~$15.5M.
- The ordinary shares and common warrants are expected to begin Nasdaq on February 2, 2022.
- The Company has granted Aegis Capital, a 45-day option to purchase up to 15% of of units to cover over-allotments.
- Net proceeds will be used for R&D of new technologies as well as existing products; for marketing and sales efforts in new territories (with emphasis on the U.S. market); repayment of certain outstanding loans; and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is February 4, 2022.
- MTEK's revenues for six months ended June 30, 2021 were $1,329,525 representing an increase of 152%, compared to $528,498 for the period ended June 30, 2020. Total loss for six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased 55% to $73,178 compared to $163,288 for the period ended June 30, 2020.