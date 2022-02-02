New medical chief at Mesoblast
Feb. 02, 2022 12:48 AM ETMesoblast Limited (MESO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) appoints Dr. Eric Rose as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Rose has been a non-executive director of Mesoblast since 2013.
- Dr. Rose is a highly respected physician scientist with focus on clinical investigation, drug discovery, biodefense, and health policy.
- Dr. Rose led the Columbia Presbyterian heart transplantation program from 1982 through 1992 and made history in 1984 when he performed the first successful pediatric heart transplant. From 1994 through 2007, he served as Chairman of Columbia University’s Department of Surgery and Surgeon-in-Chief of Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York.
- From 2007-2011, Dr. Rose served on the National Biodefense Scientific Board which advises the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary on biodefense, influenza, and emerging diseases. In 2007 he was appointed Chairman and CEO of SIGA Technologies where he oversaw development of the first antipoxviral drug approved in U.S., TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox. Dr. Rose played a key role in obtaining FDA approval of the drug in 2019.