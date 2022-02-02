Shares in Japan, Australia rise more than 1%; China, Hong Kong closed for holiday

Feb. 02, 2022 1:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Japan +1.62%.

China Closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Hong Kong Closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Australia +1.17%. shares edged higher after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe reiterated in a speech Wednesday that the central bank’s recent decision to end its bond purchase program “does not mean that an increase in the cash rate is imminent,” - CNBC.

Lowe’s comments came as investors around the globe have been grappling with the prospect of major central banks tightening monetary policy after almost two years of unprecedented stimulus.

India +0.95%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones jumped 273.38 points to 35,405.24, S&P 500 climbed 0.69% to 4,546.54, and Nasdaq edged 0.75% higher to 14,346.

Oil prices climbed on U.S. stock draw with focus an OPEC+ meeting later in the day. Brent crude futures up 0.2% to $89.33/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.2% to $88.36/barrel.

U.S. crude stocks fell by 1.6M barrels for the week ended Jan. 28, against analysts' estimate of an increase of 1.5M barrels - Reuters.

Gold prices were steady. Spot gold was at $1,798.21 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,798.60.

Spot silver was flat at $22.64 an ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $1,025.00 while palladium shed 0.1% to $2,359.73.

U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.04%; S&P 500 +0.58%; Nasdaq +1.16%.

