Moody’s to acquire majority stake in GCR ratings, expands presence in Africa
Feb. 02, 2022 2:32 AM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) has agreed to acquire a majority (51%) stake in Global Credit Rating Company (GCR) in Africa with operations spanning the continent, including in South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and Mauritius.
- The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and it will be funded with cash on hand.
- “This transaction will enable us to build on our deep local market insights and a quarter-century of growth across the continent. It will also provide the opportunity to further develop solutions that meet a range of customer needs, including credit ratings, credit risk solutions, and ESG capabilities,” said Marc Joffe, CEO of GCR.
- The acquisition is expected to close in Q2 2022 and will not have a material impact on Moody’s 2022 financial results.
- Following the transaction, GCR will continue to develop its own rating methodologies, issue its own credit ratings, and maintain a separate management team.
- In December 2021, Moody's acquired two European providers of KYC technology solutions.