How much is too much? U.S. national debt hits $30T

America's national debt has topped $30T for the first time, according to the latest figures from the Treasury Department. The record amount of red ink and gloomy fiscal milestone are adding to worries about the long-term economic health of the country, which is grappling with red-hot inflation and a higher interest rate environment, which can make servicing the debt even more challenging. Other factors like an aging population, elevated healthcare costs and a tax system that doesn't bring in enough revenue to cover spending are also worrying as the federal government kicks the can down the road.

Quote: "COVID exacerbated the problem. We had an emergency situation that required trillions in spending, but the structural problems we face fiscally existed long before the pandemic," said Michael Peterson, CEO of the Peterson Foundation, which promotes deficit reduction. "Our current fiscal posture is a result of many years of fiscal irresponsibility from both parties. The polarization of our government and, to some extent, our population, makes implementing solutions more difficult. If we don't get our fiscal house in order, all these other concerns like climate, inequality and national security will be made more difficult."

Long gone are the days of austerity conversations, the Tea Party movements or the balanced budget talk that made some political brownie points. Instead, discussions today have shifted to whether the passing of more trillion-dollar spending bills would be a net positive or negative for the overall U.S. economy. In fact, the U.S. has already returned to the record debt-to-GDP ratio last seen in the aftermath of World War II, leaving the nation with a debt burden so large that it would need to spend an amount larger than the entire annual economy in order to pay it off (the debt-to-GDP percentage totaled 125% in 2022).

How much is too much? There's no magic number or level for when a government's debt begins to hurt its economy. As long as interest rates stay relatively low and the U.S. can borrow cheaply, the country can handle a much heavier debt load than was once thought possible (and can even use those conditions to remain competitive on the international stage). However, the federal debt cannot grow faster than the economy indefinitely. Once confidence erodes in Treasuries or the dollar's reserve currency status is threatened, borrowing can get more expensive and servicing that debt would cancel any budgetary forecasts that were made in a previous lending environment.