Novartis down 2% as Q4 trail estimates; Entresto, Zolgensma Cosentyx record robust growth

Feb. 02, 2022

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) down 1.8% premarket after the company failed to meet analyst expectations for Q4 ended December 31, 2021.

Net sales for the quarter rose 3% Y/Y to $13.2B, slightly missing forecast of $13.28B.

Strong growth in Entresto ($949M, +33%), Cosentyx ($1.2B, +12%), Zolgensma ($342M, +35%), Ilaris ($284M, +18%), and Kesimpta ($147M) propelled Pharmaceuticals business unit to yield 7% Y/Y growth to $6.8B.

Innovative medicines sales grew 5% Y/Y to $10.7B. Sandoz net sales were $2.5B.

Meanwhile, revenue from Oncology business unit grew 1% Y/Y to $3.9B.

The core operating income and net income jumped 9% and 3% over prior year to $3.8B and $3.2B, respectively.

Core EPS grew 4% Y/Y to $1.40, but marginally missed estimate of $1.41.

The company has issued guidance for 2022, expects Group sales and core operating income to grow mid single digit.

Innovative medicine sales are expected to grow mid single digit; core operating income anticipated to grow mid to high single digit, ahead of sales. Sandoz Sales are projected to be broadly in line with prior year.

