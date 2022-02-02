European stocks advance amid corporate earnings report

Feb. 02, 2022 4:27 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Cash

gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

  • London +0.61%.
  • Germany +0.40%.
  • France +0.31%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.6%, with tech stocks climbing to lead gains. Oil and gas stock edged lower.
  • The key release in Europe later will be the Eurozone inflation data, where a slight easing in the year-on-year figures can be expected.
  • On earnings front, Novartis reported Q4 results, trailing analyst estimates.
  • Banco Santander reported upbeat Q4 earnings driven by activity rebound.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.78%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.02%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.29%.
  • European futures higher. FTSE +0.75%; CAC +1.72%; DAX +1.83% and EURO STOXX +0.70%.
