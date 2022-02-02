TotalEnergies, Veolia team up to accelerate the development of Biomethane

Feb. 02, 2022

  • TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEF) have signed a pact to produce biomethane from Veolia waste and water treatment facilities operating in more than 15 countries.
  • Both parties will develop and co-invest in a portfolio of international projects, with the ambition to produce up to 1.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) of biomethane per year by 2025.
  • Under the terms, Veolia will provide its expertise in the production and processing of biogas from its facilities, and TotalEnergies will contribute its in-depth knowledge of the entire biomethane value chain.
