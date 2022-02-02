Fluence teams up with Pexapark
Feb. 02, 2022 5:37 AM ETFluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fluence (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Pexapark, an award-winning provider of software and advisory services for renewable energy sales and risk management, have entered into a long-term strategic partnership.
- The collaboration brings together unique insights that will help investors, independent power producers (IPPs) and utilities make better decisions as they navigate merchant market risks and maximize revenues while working to advance the clean energy transition.
- Under the strategic partnership, Fluence’s customers will gain access to Pexapark’s suite of analytical tools and services that simplify the complexity of energy transactions, delivering greater price transparency and risk management, while supporting industry players in their journey through project planning to long-term operations.
- Pexapark’s unique market knowledge and data will be paired with Fluence’s fleet of 3.6 GW of battery-based storage solutions deployed or contracted to deliver real world operational insights.
- Innovative energy sales service and risk management at the heart of the partnership – Pexapark’s tools will be made available through Fluence IQ digital ecosystem.