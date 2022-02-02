Marathon Petroleum Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.74, revenue of $35.61B beats by $9.82B
Feb. 02, 2022 6:15 AM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Marathon Petroleum press release (NYSE:MPC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.74.
- Revenue of $35.61B (+95.9% Y/Y) beats by $9.82B.
- Capital expenditure of $651M.
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was $2.8B in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $907M for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Announced 2022 MPC standalone capital spending outlook of $1.7 billion; approximately 50% of growth capital for Martinez refinery conversion.
- Martinez renewable fuels project total cost of $1.2 billion; approximately $300 million spent to date, $700 million for 2022, and $200 million for 2023.