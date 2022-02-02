The broader stock market is set for a higher open with Google's double-digit post-earnings gain driving futures.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +1.4% lead the way, followed by S&P futures (SPX) +0.7%. Dow futures (DJI) are little changed without the Alphabet effect.

GOOG is up 10% premarket thanks to ad strength in its results and stock split plans. AMD, up 11%, is also giving futures a lift as it tops expectations and predicts strong demand this year.

"The growth baton was handed from Microsoft/Apple to Alphabet and AMD which posted stellar prints," Wedbush's Dan Ives tweeeted. "Digital ad and chips big part of tech and fills in some missing pieces for tech investors. Supply chain-GM seeing clear moderation for 22; in line with Apple’s comments-important."

"Positive consumer behavior has fed into an incredible performance, and the market is rewarding Alphabet in response," Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, wrote.

"Prior to results, Alphabet shares were flat for the last 6 months, meaning it’s managed to avoid the worst of the tech sell off but not fully avoided subdued sentiment," she added. "The sector is unlikely to have seen the worst of the pain, and Alphabet is by no means immune from that. Not to take away from the impressive gains seen in recent days, but continued swings are all but guaranteed as the Nasdaq finds where to settle as fatalistic inflation concerns rumble on."

After steepening yesterday, the Treasury yield curve is flattening a bit. The 10-year yield is down 1 basis points to 1.79% and the 2-year is us up 1 basis point 1.18%.

"Bear in mind for each of the last 3 weeks, the 2s10s curve has flattened on 4 days and only steepened on 1, so the direction of travel has been pretty much one way lately," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote.

On the economic calendar, ADP's measure of private employment arrives before the bell, another jobs data point ahead of payrolls after yesterday's surprise rise in openings.

Economists predict a January rise of 207K, well down from 807K last month due to the impact Omicron.

"The latest numbers showed that (the labor market) remains very tight indeed, with the total number of job openings unexpectedly rising in December to 10.925m (vs. 10.3m expected), whilst the quits rate (the number voluntarily quitting their jobs) came in at 2.9%, which is just shy of the record 3.0% reading in September and November but still very elevated historically," Reid said. "Other measures similarly pointed towards a tight labor market, including the ratio of job openings per unemployed person, which hit another record high in December."

Among other active stocks, PayPal is sliding sharply after soft numbers and guidance.