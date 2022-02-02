Vodafone Q3 revenues rise; reaffirms FY22 outlook
Feb. 02, 2022 6:26 AM ETVodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- British telecom major Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) stock is rising 3.6% premarket Wednesday after reporting Q3 total revenue growth of 4.3% Y/Y to €11.68B from last year's €11.20B. Organic revenue growth was 3.7%.
- The company said its good third-quarter performance was in line with expectations and that it is on track to meet fiscal 2022 guidance.
- In its trading update, the company said service revenue grew 3.1 percent on a reported basis and 2.7 percent organically from last year to €9.65B with growth in both Europe and Africa.
- Service revenue from Germany was €2.94B, up 0.8 on a reported basis and 1.1 percent organically.
- The company added 152,000 mobile customers in the UK in the third quarter, while broadband customers increased by 29,000.
- Further, the company reaffirmed its FY22 guidance with adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be between €15.2 billion and €15.4 billion and adjusted free cash flow of at least €5.3 billion.