Vodafone Q3 revenues rise; reaffirms FY22 outlook

Vodafone sign

ollo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • British telecom major Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) stock is rising 3.6% premarket Wednesday after reporting Q3 total revenue growth of 4.3% Y/Y to €11.68B from last year's €11.20B. Organic revenue growth was 3.7%.
  • The company said its good third-quarter performance was in line with expectations and that it is on track to meet fiscal 2022 guidance.
  • In its trading update, the company said service revenue grew 3.1 percent on a reported basis and 2.7 percent organically from last year to €9.65B with growth in both Europe and Africa.
  • Service revenue from Germany was €2.94B, up 0.8 on a reported basis and 1.1 percent organically.
  • The company added 152,000 mobile customers in the UK in the third quarter, while broadband customers increased by 29,000.
  • Further, the company reaffirmed its FY22 guidance with adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be between €15.2 billion and €15.4 billion and adjusted free cash flow of at least €5.3 billion.
