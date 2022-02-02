Li-Cycle redeems all outstanding warrants
Feb. 02, 2022 6:30 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) trades 1.5% higher premarket after it completed the redemption of its outstanding warrants to purchase shares that remained outstanding on Jan.26, 2022.
- Out of ~23M warrants issued, 9,678 Warrants were exercised at an exercise price of $11.50/share and 22.5M warrants or ~98% were exercised on a cashless basis, leading to the issuance of 5.7M shares.
- The remaining 449,665 warrants remained unexercised on the redemption date and were redeemed by the company for cash.
- As of Jan.31, 2022, the company's share capital consisted of 168.9M issued and outstanding shares and no warrants.