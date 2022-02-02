Boston Scientific Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.01, revenue of $3.13B beats by $20M
Feb. 02, 2022
- Boston Scientific press release (NYSE:BSX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $3.13B (+15.5% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
FY22 Guidance: Net sales to be in a range of approximately 6 to 8 percent on both a reported basis and organic basis vs. 8.84% Y/Y consensus.
EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.94 to $1.04 and adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits) of $1.73 to $1.79 vs. $1.86 consensus.
1Q22 Guidance: Net sales growth to be in a range of approximately 5 to 8 percent on both a reported and organic basis vs. 10% Y/Y consensus
EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.16 to $0.20 and adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits) of $0.38 to $0.40 vs. $0.41 consensus.