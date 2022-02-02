Humana Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.08, revenue of $21.19B misses by $90M
Feb. 02, 2022 6:33 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Humana press release (NYSE:HUM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $21.19B (+11.8% Y/Y) misses by $90M.
- The company expects FY 2022 EPS guidance of at least $23.08 on a GAAP basis; at least $24.00 on an Adjusted basis vs consensus of $23.84, which contemplates an explicit COVID-19 related headwind of $1.00
- Commits to drive $1 billion of additional value for the enterprise through cost savings, productivity initiatives, and value acceleration from previous investments to create capacity to fund growth and investment in the Medicare Advantage business and further expansion of Healthcare Services capabilities